Kellogg’s Releases New Cereal Combining Six Favorites Into One

For many people, choosing between cereal brands every morning is the toughest decision they’re faced with daily. With so many delicious options, choosing a favorite is a nearly impossible task. That’s why Kellogg’s has decided to make things easy on customers by combing six favorites into one box.

The limited edition box, known as “All Together Cereal” features six of Kellogg’s most popular cereals, mixed together. The cereals featured in the new product are Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini Wheats.

“All Together Cereal” is part of an anti-bullying campaign called spirit day, a demonstration where people wear purple to stand up against bullying and advocate for LGBTQ youth. “It’s a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love,” said Kellogg’s in a press release. The limited edition cereal will come in a purple box and will be sold for $20.

Via Fox 4 News