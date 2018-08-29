Keller Teens Urging Fellow Seniors To Do Away With Homecoming Mums

There are few things Texans hold closer to their hearts than High School football.

Maybe Whataburger and Nolan Ryan, but nothing comes close to the energy and passion of those Friday Night Lights, and the traditions that encompass them. With back-to-school season in full swing, no doubt there are plenty of students already thinking about Homecoming. Homecoming is not just a dance or a game, it's usually an entire week of activities and traditions for students and teachers alike.

One of the traditions Texans hold near and dear to their hearts is the Homecoming Mum. They're often extravagant, expensive, and nobody outside of Texas understands the appeal.

Two Keller teenagers, however, are urging their classmates to this year, say "no" to mums. They feel the money spent on Mums, often reaching upwards, and well exceeding, $900 can be better spent going back into the community.

Video of Keller teens say &#039;drop the mums&#039;

So far, the Keller seniors have raised $3,000 for their local community storefront. They hope to raise another $2,000 by the end of next week.