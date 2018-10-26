Keith Urban Performs Private Concert For Terminally Ill Fan Inside Hospital Room

Marissa English had tickets to Keith Urban's concert in Toledo, Ohio, but sadly could not go.

The 25-year-old was born with several serious health conditions, including severe scoliosis, cerebral palsy, and an inoperable cyst on her brain. At birth, doctors didn't give her very long to live. A quarter century later, she's still here, but her health problems are catching up to her.

Her rapidly declining health rendered her unable to attend the concert. Marissa's nurses wouldn't stand for that. They started a social media campaign to see if there was anything Keith could do while he was in town.

@KeithUrban @mercy_health Keith will be in Toledo for a concert tomorrow (10/18). His “number 1 fan” is a patient here at St. Vs in Toledo! She had tix for the concert but is now facing hospice. Trying to reach out to see if Keith can possibly give this young girl her dying wish — Laura Biel (@LauraBiel71) October 17, 2018

Luckily, Keith saw the tweets.

Though Marissa was unable to go to the concert, Keith went to her. Marissa's mother, Marlise Matthews, told Inside Edition, "When he first walked in, I don't think it quite registered as to who he was, 'till she looked at the picture of him hanging beside her bed. Then she pointed to to him, and it all connected that he was actually standing at her bedside."

Keith held her hand, posed for pictures, and gave Marissa a private performance of "Blue Ain’t Your Color."

And how did Marissa feel after her surprise visitor? "She was beyond ecstatic," her mother said. "She just smiled and couldn't believe it."

Via Inside Edition