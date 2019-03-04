Keith Flint, Lead Singer Of The Prodigy, Found Dead At 49

March 4, 2019
Keith Flint, The Prodigy, Concert, Stage, Singing, Brixton O2 Academy, London, 2017

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Keith Flint, lead singer and frontman for the dance-electronic band The Prodigy was found dead inside his home near London.

He was 49-years-old.

The band confirmed Flint's death with a short statement on Twitter.

Essex police confirmed his death is not being treated a suspicious.

The Prodigy is best known for their hits "Firestarter," and "Smack My (Expletive) Up," which fused techno, breakbeat and acid house music.

Rest in peace.

Via USA Today

 

