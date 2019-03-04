Keith Flint, Lead Singer Of The Prodigy, Found Dead At 49

Keith Flint, lead singer and frontman for the dance-electronic band The Prodigy was found dead inside his home near London.

He was 49-years-old.

The band confirmed Flint's death with a short statement on Twitter.

It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. pic.twitter.com/nQ3Ictjj7t — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2019

Essex police confirmed his death is not being treated a suspicious.

The Prodigy is best known for their hits "Firestarter," and "Smack My (Expletive) Up," which fused techno, breakbeat and acid house music.

Video of The Prodigy - Firestarter (Official Video)

Rest in peace.

Via USA Today