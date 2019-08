At first look, I thought it was Zeke Elliott.

keanu reeves trying out a new look pic.twitter.com/XRiaIHf2dm — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) August 2, 2019

Believe it or not, that's 55-year-old Keanu Reeves on the set of Bill & Ted Face The Music: now filming in New Orleans! Apparently Alex Winter, his costar, was seen wearing the same shirt. The movie will hit theaters in August 2020.

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!