Keanu Reeves Reveals That He Is A Lonely Guy

Keanu Reeves recently sat down with The Jakarta Post to discuss his movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

The title of the article of the interview pretty much says everything you need to know right from the beginning: "Keanu Reeves Says He Is A Lonely Guy." During the interview, Reeves admits that he is a rather lonely person these days. The 54-year-old was asked to define what the word "love" meant to him, of which Reeves responded, "You mean romantic love? You know, I'm the lonely guy. I don't have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it'll happen for me."

Our hearts!

Of course, the internet didn't take kindly to Reeves admitting he had no one in his life, and plenty of people were ready to step up and fill the void as needed.

How could the universe let Keanu Reeves be lonely, please be nice to him pic.twitter.com/NXN9QVKyFo — un-barrie-able (@verybarrie) May 29, 2019

At this point I might just move to the US find Keanu Reeves and let him love me because he does not deserve to be lonely. — MarMar-- (@badgylmar) May 30, 2019

cancelling all current responsibilities to fulfil my destiny: being treated with love and respect by my sad lonely husband, keanu reeves — ali (@abigsoftcloud) May 31, 2019

We would like to go on the record and volunteer to keep Keanu company as well.

Via Complex