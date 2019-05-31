Keanu Reeves Reveals That He Is A Lonely Guy

May 31, 2019
Keanu Reeves

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Keanu Reeves recently sat down with The Jakarta Post to discuss his movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

The title of the article of the interview pretty much says everything you need to know right from the beginning: "Keanu Reeves Says He Is A Lonely Guy."  During the interview, Reeves admits that he is a rather lonely person these days.  The 54-year-old was asked to define what the word "love" meant to him, of which Reeves responded, "You mean romantic love? You know, I'm the lonely guy. I don't have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it'll happen for me."

Our hearts!

Of course, the internet didn't take kindly to Reeves admitting he had no one in his life, and plenty of people were ready to step up and fill the void as needed.

We would like to go on the record and volunteer to keep Keanu company as well.  

