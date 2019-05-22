Keanu Reeves Answers Questions From Fans While Playing With A Ton Of Puppies

Keanu Reeves has been hitting the rounds in promotion of his new film, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parebellum.

Recently, he sat down with Buzzfeed to answer some very important questions from fans. But more importantly, they gave him a whole mess of puppies to play with while he was doing so.

Reeves did his best to answer the questions as thoroughly as possible, but like any of us would, he got distracted by all the adorableness happening around him.

Video of Keanu Reeves Plays With Puppies While Answering Fan Questions

Keanu Reeves and puppies, a combination that will never fail!

Via HuffPost