Keanu Reeves Absolutely Steals The Show With Surprise Cameo In Netflix's "Always Be My Maybe"

June 4, 2019
In the middle of filming for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Keanu Reeves was able to sneak away for a short time to film another movie, the Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe.

Reeves' role in the film comes as a complete shock to the audience, but the few scenes he participates in, he absolutely steals the show.  His quick cameo performance involves playing an "accentuated" version of himself, as he's the surprise date of Ali Wong's character, Sasha.  Reeves' slow-motion entrance into the film alone makes the Netflix subscription worth it!

Always Be My Maybe is out on Netflix now!

Via LA Times

