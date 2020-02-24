Katy Perry Collapses On ‘American Idol’ Thanks To Gas Leak

The Gas Leak Caused An Evacuation Of The ‘American idol’ Auditions

February 24, 2020
JT On Air
JT
Katy_Perry

Image Press Agency

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Movies & TV
Music News
Random & Odd News

Katy Perry has had plenty of viral moments since becoming one of the hosts of ‘American Idol,’ but her most recent example was a bit scarier than the rest. On Sunday’s episode of the singing competition show, a gas leak in the building led to an evacuation during auditions. The smell was enough to make Katy Perry collapse, before being helped by her co-hosts and first responders.

During the most recent episode of ‘American idol’ the show’s three judges, Katy Perry Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, were seated a table when they began to smell a gas like aroma. “Do you guys smell gas? It's pretty intense," said Perry, before Bryan claimed it smelled like “heavy propane.” The crew scrambled outside, where the smell caused Perry to momentarily collapse.

Perry’s co-hosts quickly pulled her up off the ground, before the singer ran over to a first responder, giving him a hug and saying “you saved me!” Clearly, Perry was okay, but the fall was enough to worry many of her fans. While the gas leak was a quick hiccup in the production, the show went on as plenty of singers got their chance to go to Hollywood.

Via CNN

Tags: 
Katy Perry
Luke Bryan
Lionel Richie
American Idol
Gas Leak
viral