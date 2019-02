Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged!

Perry, 34, shared a photo on Instagram showing off the flower-shaped diamond ring Bloom, 42, proposed with.

full bloom A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 15, 2019 at 2:07am PST

The couple were first spotted flirting with each other at the 2016 Golden Globes after party. Since then, they've broken up, reconciled, and officially became a couple again at the beginning of 2018.

Via People