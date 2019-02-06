Kathy Bates Credits "Mindfulness” For Her Incredible 60 Pound Weight Loss

Kathy Bates looks and feels fantastic!

The 70-year-old actress has dropped over 60 pounds, to which she told US Weekly, she owes credit to her niece.

Bates said, “My niece told me this little secret, I guess it's no secret, it's a biological thing, that at some point when you're eating, you have this involuntary sigh and that's really your brain and your stomach communicating that you've had enough. The trick is to pay attention to that and push your plate away.”

Bates admitted that this “mindfulness” didn't happen overnight, and the entire process has taken years. She also avoided junk food and sugar.

Bates has also overcome battles with both ovarian cancer and breast cancer, and says she has never been in such good health. She said, “I just had a physical. I'm doing great. I feel like a completely different person. I can move, I can walk. I just wish I had done it years ago."

Via CBS News