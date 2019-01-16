Kate Winslet Keeps Her Oscar In The Bathroom, So Guests Can Practice Acceptance Speeches In The Mirror

After six nominations, Kate Winslet finally snagged an Academy Award for her performance in 2009’s The Reader.

Video of Kate Winslet winning Best Actress for &quot;The Reader&quot;

Now, Winslet feels like she has found the perfect spot for any person to keep her Oscar: the bathroom.

She wants people to do give their own acceptance speeches in front of the mirror without being embarrassed. She said, “The whole point is for everybody to pick it up and go, ‘I’d like to thank my son and my dad’—and you can always tell when someone has, because they’re in there a little bit longer after they flushed. They’ll come out looking slightly pink-cheeked. It’s hysterical.”

Winslet was first nominated in 1995 for her performance in Sense and Sensibility, and most recently in 2015 for Jobs.

Via Variety