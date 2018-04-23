Kate Middleton Enters "Early Stages Of Labor" With Third Royal Baby

The Royal Baby is on its way!

Kate Middleton traveled to the hospital earlier today in the "early stages of labor" to welcome her third child into the world with hubby Prince William. A statement from the royal palace read "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor. The Duchess traveled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."

She was admitted to the hospital around 6am U.K. time, and is at the same hospital where she gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. A crowd of media and bystanders quickly frew outside the hospital to welcome the new baby into the world.

The world’s media are gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital ahead of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child. pic.twitter.com/FLr1lL2AyT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The new royal baby would be fifth in the line of succession after Prince Charles, William, George, and Charlotte.

Via People