Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized With Ruptured Ovarian Cyst
January 28, 2019
Actress Kate Beckinsale spent her weekend in the hospital, after a ruptured ovarian cyst forced an immediate trip to the emergency room.
Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly❤️
Reps for the actress have not yet commented publicly.
According to Johns Hopkins medicine, an ovarian cyst is a “fluid-filled sac that forms on or inside an ovary. In some cases, the cyst can rupture.” Symptoms include “pain in the lower belly and bleeding,” and in rare cases, may require surgery.
Via People