Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized With Ruptured Ovarian Cyst

Actress Kate Beckinsale spent her weekend in the hospital, after a ruptured ovarian cyst forced an immediate trip to the emergency room.

Reps for the actress have not yet commented publicly.

According to Johns Hopkins medicine, an ovarian cyst is a “fluid-filled sac that forms on or inside an ovary. In some cases, the cyst can rupture.” Symptoms include “pain in the lower belly and bleeding,” and in rare cases, may require surgery.

