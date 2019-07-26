Kanye West Wants Danny McBride To Play Him In A Biopic Of His Life

If and when there is ever a biopic about the life of Kanye West, the rapper already knows who he wants to portray himself in the flick.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, actor and comedian Danny McBride recalled a time he hung out with West, where the rapper specifically asked him to portray him in a movie. McBride told Kimmel, "He had an idea for a project that I think was a pretty brilliant idea. He wanted to do a movie about the story of his life and he wanted me to play him... I thought it was a cool enough idea that I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to hang out and talk about it.'"

Video of Danny McBride’s Crazy Day with Kanye West

No word yet if this masterpiece will ever get made. We'll be waiting, though!

Via Fox News