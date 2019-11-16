Kanye West Just Played A Secret Concert At A Texas Jail

What do Johnny Cash, B.B. King, Jerry Garcia, The Sex Pistols, Frank Sinatra and now Kanye West have in common? They've all played concerts in correctional facilities.

Kanye just performed two secret shows at Harris County Jail in Houston: one for 200 male inmates at the 701 San Jacinto building, the other (after walking through underground tunnel connecting the two buildings) for a smaller group of female inmates in the main Baker Street jail. The rapper was heard repeatedly saying to the jailhouse crowd during his performance, "This is a mission, not a show." Kayne focused on performing music from his new gospel-themed Jesus is King album.

Excitement built earlier in the day (Friday 11/15/19) as Kayne's entourage was spotted unloading trucks of sound equipment around noon.

Kanye West brings #SundayService to inmates at a Houston jail -- pic.twitter.com/roVyLiePt1 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) November 16, 2019

Kanye West’s Sunday Service was Held in Houston’s Harris County Jail Today pic.twitter.com/16ceJJSMAg — Shtreetwear (@Shtreetwear) November 16, 2019

How Kanye West transitioned into a new creature is a case study. God is in the business of transforming people into new creatures. This video gave me goose bumps. ---- pic.twitter.com/pfW1vuNm3A — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehWrites) November 16, 2019

WATCH: a look inside the @HCSOTexas jail as @kanyewest performed for inmates and shared motivational words. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/V6NCBDOPXe — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) November 15, 2019

After kicking off with one performance for more than 200 men at the 701 San Jacinto building, @kanyewest ducked down into the underground tunnel and turned up in the main Baker Street jail to do a second show for a smaller crowd of women. https://t.co/VNJqoq3Ult pic.twitter.com/95ZFVWQ0HC — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) November 15, 2019

Kanye West took the gospel to Prison by performing at Houston Area Jail. Whatever God is doing with this man, I want same in my life. -- ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YqAjKE8j3h — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehWrites) November 16, 2019

Source: Houston Chronicle

