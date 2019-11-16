Kanye West Just Played A Secret Concert At A Texas Jail

More than 200 men were in attendance.

November 16, 2019
What do Johnny Cash, B.B. King, Jerry Garcia, The Sex Pistols, Frank Sinatra and now Kanye West have in common?  They've all played concerts in correctional facilities.

Kanye just performed two secret shows at Harris County Jail in Houston: one for 200 male inmates at the 701 San Jacinto building, the other (after walking through underground tunnel connecting the two buildings) for a smaller group of female inmates in the main Baker Street jail.  The rapper was heard repeatedly saying to the jailhouse crowd during his performance, "This is a mission, not a show."  Kayne focused on performing music from his new gospel-themed Jesus is King album.

Excitement built earlier in the day (Friday 11/15/19) as Kayne's entourage was spotted unloading trucks of sound equipment around noon.

Source: Houston Chronicle

