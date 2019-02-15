Kanye West Hires Kenny G To Serenade Kim Kardashian In A Room Full Of Roses
Kim Kardashian. Kanye West. Kenny G. On the surface, you’d probably think that one of these things is not like the others.
But Kanye West enlisted the services of Mr. G in an elaborate Valentine’s Day gift for Kardashian. In a room full of roses, Kardashian was surprised by Kenny G playing the soulful sounds of elevator rock with his soprano saxophone.
NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day ------ pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019
somewhere over the rainbow -- pic.twitter.com/setzbsuGgI— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019
Of course, Twitter was confused. Touched a little by the romantic gesture, yes, but mostly confused. Was Kenny G trapped? How did they arrange all the roses with him in the middle? Was there a person whose sole job was to look after the vases?
Kanye West’s gift to his wife was to capture Kenny G and hold him in a room of their house. He is forbidden from taking breaks and must remain standing, playing his romantic sax. If even a single vase of roses is overturned, an alarm will sound... pic.twitter.com/rpPGTq8yZz— simone norman -- (@whysimonewhy) February 14, 2019
Also, if I found Kenny G in my house I would take it as a sign that it was time to move on, turn around, burn off my fingerprints, steal a car, drive it into the river, swim for shore, and then keep going.— Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) February 14, 2019
I will not be comfortable with this until I know there's someone just out of frame whose job it is to make sure all the vases remain upright and in position https://t.co/thiPnfWkWB— andi zeisler (@andizeisler) February 14, 2019
Was your Valentine’s Day as romantic as this?
Via Mashable