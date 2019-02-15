Kanye West Hires Kenny G To Serenade Kim Kardashian In A Room Full Of Roses

February 15, 2019
JT
JT
Kenny G, Concert, Soprano Saxophone, 2017

(Photo by Brent Perniac/AdMedia)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Kim Kardashian.  Kanye West.  Kenny G.  On the surface, you’d probably think that one of these things is not like the others.

But Kanye West enlisted the services of Mr. G in an elaborate Valentine’s Day gift for Kardashian. In a room full of roses, Kardashian was surprised by Kenny G playing the soulful sounds of elevator rock with his soprano saxophone.

 

 

Of course, Twitter was confused.  Touched a little by the romantic gesture, yes, but mostly confused.  Was Kenny G trapped?  How did they arrange all the roses with him in the middle?  Was there a person whose sole job was to look after the vases?

 

 

 

Was your Valentine’s Day as romantic as this?

Via Mashable

Tags: 
Kenny G
Kim Kardashian
Kanye West
social media
viral
Roses
Music
The Softest Of Rock
Valentine's Day
Romantic
Kim and Kanye
Kardashian