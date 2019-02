Kacey Musgraves treated the audience last night at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo to a little surprise.

The Texas native paid tribute to another Texas artist, and performed Selena's "Como La Flor," which she sang at HER own performance at the Rodeo Houston in 1995!

Video of Kacey Musgraves “ Como La Flor” @ Rodeo Houston!! Viva Selena!! (FULL VIDEO)

And, here's Selena's performance!

Video of Selena - Como La Flor (Live From Astrodome)

Musgraves recently won four Grammys this year for her album Golden Hour.

Via ABC 13