Justin Timberlake Reveals Past Hookup With Spice Girl While Playing "Never Have I Ever" With *NSYNC

Yesterday, *NSYNC received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

One of the keynote speakers at the ceremony was television host and longtime fan Ellen DeGeneres, and the band, in return, made a surprise visit to the set of Ellen while she was visiting with Justin Timberlake.

Of course, Ellen got the guys, Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick to partake in a round of "Never Have I Ever," a popular game which has the tendency to reveal player's secrets they've kept hidden forever.

This round was no different.

It starts out innocent enough. Some of the guys definitely hooked up on the tour bus, and some of the guys definitely forgot the lyric to songs while they were onstage. Seems pretty harmless, really. Then, it got real! When asked if they ever hooked up with a fan, Timberlake replied "What’s that even mean though? Jessica [Biel] is a big fan!" And then the conversation turned to celebrity hookups. Ellen asked if any of the guy ever hooked up with a Spice Girl. Timberlake was the only one to claim such an act, but wouldn't reveal which one.

We're going to guess this will remain a mystery for a while!

Via Entertainment Tonight