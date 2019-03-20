Justin Timberlake Performs Impromptu Cover Of "Anniversary" Celebrating One Year On The Road

Last Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of Justin Timberlake setting out on his "Man of the Woods" tour.

To honor the occasion, Timberlake performed an impromptu cover of the Tony! Toni! Toné! hit "Anniversary" alongside his band, The Tennessee Kids. Timberlake said while singing along to the beat of the song, "One year ago, we debuted this great show – it’s our anniversary. Do you know what today is? Hey, happy anniversary!"

In another video posted by the Tennessee Kids, Timberlake exclaimed, "365 days of greatness! Yay!"

Via The Fresno Bee