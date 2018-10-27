Justin Bieber Obviously Doesn't Know How To Eat A Burrito

A picture of Justin Bieber has gone viral. And it's incredibly controversial. And it's not for a reason that you might think.

People are arguing about Justin Bieber's burrito eating etiquette.

Just check out the picture:

A photo that recently surfaced online showing Justin Bieber (or someone who looks a lot like him) has sparked a debate: Is it OK to eat a #burrito sideways? https://t.co/yiTeZJvKIf pic.twitter.com/jwALsQo7y6 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) October 25, 2018

Really, Justin...eating a burrito sideways? Heck, man, people that have been living in DFW for less than a year know that's not the way you eat a burrito!

Here's what people have to say about it (even Chipotle chimed in!):

Canada is really far away from Latin America. — Shay Z (@sheanaleeann) October 25, 2018

How long can @justinbieber remain silent about whether he is or is not the person who defiled that poor burrito — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) October 25, 2018

I'm not saying it's a good way to eat a burrito but what I am saying is sometimes you want to eat stuff a strange way so you make sure you have the best parts for last and the best parts of a burrito are the saturated ends. ERGO — Amy Schellenbaum (@acsbaum) October 25, 2018

imagine you meet someone and find out they eat burritos like a harmonica https://t.co/iumbxf4WM6 — Arati (@aratiii) October 25, 2018

this is how vampires eat burritos https://t.co/1QaRIiN8JQ — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) October 25, 2018

a lot to unpack here pic.twitter.com/EyRfTQK3db — VICE (@VICE) October 25, 2018

Well you really should. Society needs rules to function. This isn't ok — ☁ (@itssdani23) October 25, 2018

