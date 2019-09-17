‘Jurassic World’ Fans Shocked After Secret Release Of ‘Battle At Big Rock’ Short Film

The Eight Minute Short Was Directed By Colin Trevorrow, Who Will Direct The Third Film

September 17, 2019
JT
JT
Jurassic_World

Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Movies & TV

Dinosaurs are roaming the Earth once again, or at least that’s the case in the new ‘Jurassic World’ short film that was released in the middle of the night on Sunday. Released in secret, the eight minute short film was directed by Colin Trevorrow and takes place after the events of ‘Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom.’ The dark and intense short shows a world in fear of dinosaur attacks.

‘The Battle at Big Rock’ takes place after the events from the 2018 blockbuster, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as dinosaurs have escaped from Isla Nublar, and are searching for a new home. In the short film, a family on a camping trip experiences multiple dinosaurs. Starring André Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd, and Pierson Salvador shows a family in distress as they try to escape a dinosaur attack.

The eight minute short film ends with scenes during the credits showing other experiences with dinosaurs off the island. As dinosaurs torture humans across the globe, the short sets up what could happen in the third installment of the ‘Jurassic World’ series. While the short was released secretly, fans have already pounced all over it, as they get ready for dinosaurs to roam the earth in the third Jurassic World film.

Via Variety

Tags: 
Jurassic World
Short Film
Colin Trevorrow
Battle At Big Rock

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes