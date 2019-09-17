‘Jurassic World’ Fans Shocked After Secret Release Of ‘Battle At Big Rock’ Short Film

Dinosaurs are roaming the Earth once again, or at least that’s the case in the new ‘Jurassic World’ short film that was released in the middle of the night on Sunday. Released in secret, the eight minute short film was directed by Colin Trevorrow and takes place after the events of ‘Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom.’ The dark and intense short shows a world in fear of dinosaur attacks.

Video of Battle at Big Rock | An All-New Short Film | Jurassic World

‘The Battle at Big Rock’ takes place after the events from the 2018 blockbuster, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as dinosaurs have escaped from Isla Nublar, and are searching for a new home. In the short film, a family on a camping trip experiences multiple dinosaurs. Starring André Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd, and Pierson Salvador shows a family in distress as they try to escape a dinosaur attack.

The eight minute short film ends with scenes during the credits showing other experiences with dinosaurs off the island. As dinosaurs torture humans across the globe, the short sets up what could happen in the third installment of the ‘Jurassic World’ series. While the short was released secretly, fans have already pounced all over it, as they get ready for dinosaurs to roam the earth in the third Jurassic World film.

Via Variety