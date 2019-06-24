“Jurassic Park’s” Sam Neill Has Become Best Friends With A Duck

Actor Sam Neill, best known for his role of Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, now owns a vineyard in New Zealand.

Neill recently delighted the internet with an adorable video of Charlie, a duck who lives on his vineyard that has grown quite close to Neill.

Charlie was trying to swim to greet Neill, but encountered a giant block of ice impeding his path. Still, that ice was not going to stop Charlie from seeing his friend!

My duck Charlie was wanting to say hello this morning, but met a barrier of ice. A major hurdle. Then something very surprising happened ... pic.twitter.com/bzToAMm2WR — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) June 22, 2019

Neill’s relationship with Charlie goes back some two years now. In April, Neill posted a sweet video that showed just how comfortable the two are with each other.

When a duck understands everything you say. pic.twitter.com/UWRiEPth6a — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) April 15, 2019

