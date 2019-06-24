“Jurassic Park’s” Sam Neill Has Become Best Friends With A Duck

June 24, 2019
JT
JT
Sam Neill, Red Carpet, Venice Film Festival, Beard, Gesture, 2017

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Actor Sam Neill, best known for his role of Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, now owns a vineyard in New Zealand.

Neill recently delighted the internet with an adorable video of Charlie, a duck who lives on his vineyard that has grown quite close to Neill.  

Charlie was trying to swim to greet Neill, but encountered a giant block of ice impeding his path. Still, that ice was not going to stop Charlie from seeing his friend!

 

Neill’s relationship with Charlie goes back some two years now.  In April, Neill posted a sweet video that showed just how comfortable the two are with each other.

 

Via Irish Examiner

