Julius Campbell, Player On “Remember The Titans” Actual Team, Dies At 65
Julius Campbell was one of the football players profiled in the 2000 movie Remember The Titans.
Sadly, Campbell died this past Friday of multiple organ failure. He was 65-years-old.
RIP Julius Campbell #RememberTheTitans— Danny Schaechter -- (@CoachDShack) January 27, 2019
Left side. Strong side. pic.twitter.com/Zi8FLCg5qi
Campbell starred on the T.C. Williams High School football team in Alexandria, VA., as the schools in the area began to integrate. Coach Herman Boone, played by Denzel Washington in the film, told the Washington Post Campbell was “very, very instrumental” to the integration of the Titans football team. He said, “Julius took it upon himself to lead the team and rebuild race relations.”
Campbell is survived by his wife Cathy Campbell, his daughter, three stepdaughters, two stepsons, and five grandchildren.
