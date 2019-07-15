Judges Are Having A Hard Time Interpreting Emojis During Court Proceedings

July 15, 2019
JT
JT
Emojis, Screen, iPhone 6s, Texting

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Emojis are becoming more and more prevalent in today’s modern texting world.

Unfortunately, this is proving to be a problem for attorneys and judges.

As such, more emojis are showing up in court cases across the world, and judges and attorneys are having difficulty trying to interpret what exactly they mean.  Lawyer Jason Levin told CNN, “Judges aren't prepared for the influx, especially ones who are older and may not be familiar with newer vernacular.”

For example, someone may use threatening symbols such as a gun or a pointed finger emoji, but then behind it, put a symbol for “just joking.”  Was there any malicious intent behind the emoji or not?  Attorney Karen S. Elliott said, “There is a lot that could get lost in the translation.  Was it a joke?  Or was it serious?  Or was the person just using the emoji to hedge so that they could later argue it was not serious?”

On top of that, emojis can be easily misinterpreted without any accompanying text, and as symbols differ from country to country, emojis cannot be considered a “universal language.”

Law professor Eric Goldman says eventually, however, the issues will solve themselves.  He says, “With the proliferation of any new technology, there is an adjustment period for everyone, including judges.  As judges become more familiar and comfortable with emojis, they will figure out the best ways to adapt existing legal principles to [them].”

Via CNN

Tags: 
court
Judges
Attorney
Lawyer
law
Emojis
Texting
Confusing

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes