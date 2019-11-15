Judd Apatow Almost Got Arrested For Having A Candy Fight With Jimmy Fallon

If you’re going to commit a crime, it should at least be something cool so you get a story out of it. Judd Apatow almost got arrested recently, but his story is a bit more embarrassing than cool. The comedian stopped by ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ this week and shared a story about almost getting arrested after getting into a candy fight with Fallon.

Judd Apatow was a guest on ‘The Tonight Show’ Tuesday to promote his new book, ‘It’s Garry Shandling’s Book,’ a companion to his hit HBO documentary, but what caught most fans attention was his own embarrassing story about a candy fight with Jimmy Fallon gone wrong. According to the comedian, he was on his way to his last appearance on the show, when the car they provided for him happened to pull up next to Fallon’s car. “I'm in the car, driving down, I guess, like, Fifth Avenue, and suddenly something hits me in the face. And it's a piece of candy,” said Apatow.

This of course led to a candy throwing match between cars, but sadly it was noticed by a police officer. According to Apatow’s story, “the cops pull us over. And now it's like, scary. And then the cop comes up to my window first. And he's mad. He's like, ‘What kind of animal are you?” Luckily for the comedian, Fallon is quite the charmer and got them out of any trouble, but one can only imagine how he would explain that arrest to people.

