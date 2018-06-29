Watch JT Try Out The Slinky Toy Dash Ride At Toy Story Land!

June 29, 2018
JT
JT
Categories: 
Entertainment
Jack Events
JT

Check out JT and our web guru Emily be a few of the first people to try out the new Slinky Dog Dash attraction at Disney World's NEW Toy Story Land!

Get excited to experience one of the coolest rides for yourself when you become toy-sized and get to play in Andy's Backyard with our beloved Slinky Dog.

Jumping on the coolest canine toy ever, guests are in for a rollicking good time as Disney’s Hollywood Studios unleashes Slinky Dog Dash in the new Toy Story Land at the Walt Disney World Resort. This multi-launch, family-friendly roller coaster careens around bends and “catches air” over camelback humps as it runs across the 11-acre land.

Tags: 
Slinky Dog Dash
Ride
Park
attraction
Toy Story Land
Disney

Upcoming Events

29 Jun
Chicago & REO Speedwagon Dos Equis Pavilion
30 Jun
T.O.L.O. Wiffle Ball Tourney The Omni Dallas Hotel Courtyard
30 Jun
Billy at the Market Street Allen USA Celebration Celebration Park
03 Jul
Jack FM In Addison Kaboom Town! Addison Circle Park
03 Jul
Red White & Boom Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge
View More Events