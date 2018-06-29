Watch JT Try Out The Slinky Toy Dash Ride At Toy Story Land!

Check out JT and our web guru Emily be a few of the first people to try out the new Slinky Dog Dash attraction at Disney World's NEW Toy Story Land!

Get excited to experience one of the coolest rides for yourself when you become toy-sized and get to play in Andy's Backyard with our beloved Slinky Dog.

Jumping on the coolest canine toy ever, guests are in for a rollicking good time as Disney’s Hollywood Studios unleashes Slinky Dog Dash in the new Toy Story Land at the Walt Disney World Resort. This multi-launch, family-friendly roller coaster careens around bends and “catches air” over camelback humps as it runs across the 11-acre land.