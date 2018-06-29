JT At Disney World's Toy Story Land: The Rides

JT speaks to Andres Ovalles, Engineer at Walt Disney World's Resort, one of the masterminds behind the new attractions at the new Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios!

The two new rides include the Slinky Dog Ride, The Flying Saucers, and don't forget Toy Story Mania now gets a new entrance!

Slinky Dog Dash:

Jumping on the coolest canine toy ever, guests are in for a rollicking good time as Disney’s Hollywood Studios unleashes Slinky Dog Dash in the new Toy Story Land at the Walt Disney World Resort. This multi-launch, family-friendly roller coaster careens around bends and “catches air” over camelback humps as it runs across the 11-acre land.

Type of attraction: Family-friendly roller coaster, first at Disney Parks with a second mid-ride launch

Track type: Steel

Number of passengers per train: 18

Height restrictions: 38 inches

FastPass+: Yes

Alien Swirling Saucers:

Three-eyed Toy Story Aliens take guests on a whirling flying saucer ride in toy rocket ships as part of Alien Swirling Saucers, one of the new attractions inside Toy Story Land, opening June 30 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Type of attraction: Swirl-and-whirl ride

A Disney first: Three-eyed green Alien pilots

Number of passengers per seat: 2 to 3 honorary toys

Number of saucer/rocket ships: 22 (11 in each of two playset areas)

Height restriction: 32 inches

FastPass+: Yes

Toy Story Mania!:

One of the most popular attractions in the history of Disney’s Hollywood Studios receives a new entrance to welcome guests when Toy Story Land opens June 30.

Since its 2008 debut, Toy Story Mania! has been a blockbuster hit with families, combining the fun of a video game, 4D technology and interactions with favorite Pixar stars, including Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, Hamm, Buttercup, Rex and Trixie.

Locations: Disney’s Hollywood Studios (also Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort inCalifornia, Tokyo DisneySea at Tokyo Disney Resort).

Type of attraction: Interactive 4D dark ride

Opening date at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: May 31, 2008

FastPass+: Yes

Wheelchair accessible: Yes

Height requirement: None, as long as children can sit on their own