JT At Disney World's Toy Story Land: A New Land

June 29, 2018
JT
JT
Toy Story Land
Categories: 
Entertainment
Interview
Interviews
Jack Events
JT

JT speaks to Brian Webb, Marketing Strategy Manager at Walt Disney World Resort about the new Toy Story Land, the idea, the concept and magic behind it!

At the new Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, Slinky Dog, Green Army Men and other fun-loving Toy Story characters come to life in the outdoor setting of Andy’s backyard. A world of toys surrounds guests: giant building blocks, Tinkertoys, yo-yos, board-game pieces, dominoes, Scrabble tiles, and even a giant roller coaster set. The entire land encourages the best playtime ever.

Toy Story Land includes two all-new attractions and a new entrance for an enduring favorite. Guests hop on Slinky Dog for a family-friendly roller coaster ride, take a spin with the little green Aliens from Pizza Planet and go for the high score in midway games populated by beloved Toy Story toys.

 

Tags: 
JT
Toy Story Land
Brian Webb
Disney

Upcoming Events

29 Jun
Chicago & REO Speedwagon Dos Equis Pavilion
30 Jun
T.O.L.O. Wiffle Ball Tourney The Omni Dallas Hotel Courtyard
30 Jun
Billy at the Market Street Allen USA Celebration Celebration Park
03 Jul
Jack FM In Addison Kaboom Town! Addison Circle Park
03 Jul
Red White & Boom Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge
View More Events