JT At Disney World's Toy Story Land: A New Land

JT speaks to Brian Webb, Marketing Strategy Manager at Walt Disney World Resort about the new Toy Story Land, the idea, the concept and magic behind it!

At the new Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, Slinky Dog, Green Army Men and other fun-loving Toy Story characters come to life in the outdoor setting of Andy’s backyard. A world of toys surrounds guests: giant building blocks, Tinkertoys, yo-yos, board-game pieces, dominoes, Scrabble tiles, and even a giant roller coaster set. The entire land encourages the best playtime ever.

Toy Story Land includes two all-new attractions and a new entrance for an enduring favorite. Guests hop on Slinky Dog for a family-friendly roller coaster ride, take a spin with the little green Aliens from Pizza Planet and go for the high score in midway games populated by beloved Toy Story toys.