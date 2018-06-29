JT At Disney World's Toy Story Land: Woody's Lunch Box

Not only is Toy Story Land bringing in new attractions and rides for families of all ages, but it is also bringing yummy timeless menu items!

JT speaks to Evan Rosenthal to discuss the concepts behind Woody's Lunch Box and its delicious contents.

In Andy’s imagination, even toys have to grab a bite to eat now and then. He took a vintage Woody- themed lunch box and propped it open with a giant thermos to create a picnic for his Green Army Men.While Andy’s away, Woody’s Lunch Box serves up tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats. Guests may even spot Sarge in a nearby lookout tower, standing watch for Andy's return.