‘80s music icon, Tiffany joins JT & Billy Kidd to chat about the Ladies of the 80s Tour coming to DFW on October 18th. Tiffany talks about her relationship with tour mates Debbie Gibson and Lisa Lisa, her long history with reality TV, and reveals the reason she chose to go by just her first name!

Details on Ladies of the 80s HERE.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO PODCAST BELOW: