Journey Extend Vegas Residency, To Perform Rare New Year's Eve Show

August 1, 2019
JT
JT
Journey, Arnel Pineda, Jumping, Concert, Download Festival, 2009

(Photo by Ian Gavin/Photoshot/AdMedia/Sipa Press)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Shows

If you want to see Journey live might as well make a trip to Vegas out of it!

The band recently announced an additional four shows tacked onto their Vegas residency, seeing them return to Sin City at the end of the year after their initial residency in October.  The new run of shows also includes an incredibly rare performance on New Year's Eve for the band.  Keyboardist Jonathan Cain told Billboard, "We don't usually play a New Year's Eve show.  How quick the [other> shows sold sealed the idea and this year it made sense for all of us."

Cain also explained what makes playing these shows in Vegas so special for the legendary group.  He said, "I always tell people, there's a heart in Vegas you haven't seen yet.  You don't have to look too far to find it. Back in the day nobody wanted to play Vegas - and now it has become the place to play."

Via antiMusic

Tags: 
Journey
band
Las Vegas
Residency
Music
Arnel Pineda
Steve Perry
concert
new year's eve

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes