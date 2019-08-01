Journey Extend Vegas Residency, To Perform Rare New Year's Eve Show

If you want to see Journey live might as well make a trip to Vegas out of it!

The band recently announced an additional four shows tacked onto their Vegas residency, seeing them return to Sin City at the end of the year after their initial residency in October. The new run of shows also includes an incredibly rare performance on New Year's Eve for the band. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain told Billboard, "We don't usually play a New Year's Eve show. How quick the [other> shows sold sealed the idea and this year it made sense for all of us."

Due to demand 4 new dates have been added to Journey’s residency at Caesars Colosseum Dec 28, 29, 30 & 31! New shows go on sale this Friday at 10am PT and October shows are on sale now! For tickets and VIP info visit https://t.co/rwEltRVdRe pic.twitter.com/GLT9UWyj2P — JOURNEY (@JourneyOfficial) July 29, 2019

Cain also explained what makes playing these shows in Vegas so special for the legendary group. He said, "I always tell people, there's a heart in Vegas you haven't seen yet. You don't have to look too far to find it. Back in the day nobody wanted to play Vegas - and now it has become the place to play."

Via antiMusic