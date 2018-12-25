Twenty-One Pilots Drummer Josh Dun Is Now Engaged To Actress Debby Ryan

Sorry ladies one of the members of Twenty-One Pilots is off the market.

Josh Dun, 30, is now engaged. Last weekend the Twenty-One Pilots drummer proposed to actress Debby Ryan.

Dun announced their engagement by posting several pictures to Instagram. He captioned the photos "I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl. She my dude for life. I love you Debby."

Ryan tweeted out a few other pictures from the proposal, and even mentioned that she told Dun “No Way”. “I said yes! Well technically I said “NO WAY” twice but I meant yes’.

I said yes! Well technically I said “NO WAY” twice but I meant yes pic.twitter.com/JyKoXAV0IJ — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) December 23, 2018

According to Billboard the Dun and Ryan have been dating on and off again since 2013. Ryan lived in Keller, Texas for a short time before landing a role on the series “The Suite Life On Deck” on the Disney Channel. Ryan can currently be seen on the hit Netflix series “Insatiable.”

Soon after the engagement was announced, Ryan’s former co-star Cole Sprouse, congratulated the two with a comment on Dun’s Instagram post, "My babies”. Ryan’s friend and Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, followed Cole’s comment, "I love this so much. Congratulations you two."

Congratulations to the happy couple.