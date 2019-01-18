Joseph Baena, Son Of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Recreates His Father's Iconic Mr. Olympia Pose

It appears the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Joseph Baena, the 21-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, recreated his father's famous pose from his Mr. Olympia days, of which his father won seven times!

Just a lil thicc A post shared by Joseph Baena (@projoe2) on Jan 13, 2019 at 2:23pm PST

And luckily, someone posted a side-by-side comparison of father and son, and the resemblance is uncanny!

Baena is Schwarzenegger's son with former housekeeper Mildred Baena, with whom he had an extramarital affair. He has four other children with estranged wife Maria Shriver.

