Joseph Baena, Son Of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Recreates His Father's Iconic Mr. Olympia Pose

January 18, 2019
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rebel With A Cause, Red Carpet, 2016

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

It appears the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Joseph Baena, the 21-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, recreated his father's famous pose from his Mr. Olympia days, of which his father won seven times!

Just a lil thicc

A post shared by Joseph Baena (@projoe2) on

And luckily, someone posted a side-by-side comparison of father and son, and the resemblance is uncanny!

Can't you see the family resemblance? Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena was stealing some of his dad's old moves! ---- (--:Getty Images) . . . . . #bodybuilding #fitness #arnold #goldsgym #arnoldschwarzenegger #venice #stayfit #musclebeach #terminator #schwarzenegger #musculation #nopainnogain #arnoldclassic #austrianoak #venicebeach #arnoldclassic #arnoldschwarzeneggerson #arnoldschwarzeneggerdaughter #trendingnow #viral #familyresemblance #hollywoodnews #celebnews

A post shared by Young Tribune (@youngtribune1) on

Baena is Schwarzenegger's son with former housekeeper Mildred Baena, with whom he had an extramarital affair.  He has four other children with estranged wife Maria Shriver.

Via USA Today

