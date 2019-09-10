Jon Bon Jovi Reveals New Details About Next Bon Jovi Album, Including Title

The Bon Jovi Frontman Spilled The Details While Performing On His ‘Runaway To Paradise’ Cruise

September 10, 2019
Jon Bon Jovi’s ‘Runaway to Paradise’ cruise has set sail, and while the singer may be an entire ocean away from home, that didn’t stop him from sharing some major news regarding the band’s future. Speaking during an intimate show held for fans on the Mediterranean cruise, Bon Jovi revealed the title of the next Bon Jovi album. According to the rock legend, the new album will simply be called ‘Bon Jovi: 2020.’

According to Jon Bon Jovi, the rock and roll hall of famer wants the new album to speak out on issues he believed were important enough to be discussed. The last Bon Jovi album, ‘This House is Not For Sale,’ dealt with the departure of longtime guitarist, Richie Sambora. ““This House is Not For Sale dealt with personal matters, and now it’s behind us. Now I have a clear vision moving forward,” said the Bon Jovi frontman.

Aaaaaand we’re off! Adios Barcelona #runawaytoparadise #runawaywithjbj

A post shared by Runaway To Paradise (@runawaywithjbj) on

Jon Bon Jovi noted that the band’s newest album will take the band in a new direction as the grow in age. According to the singer, a number of tracks on the new album will deal with PTSD for veterans, and the recent shootings in Ohio and Texas. ““I’m very happy with it. It’s a different record,” he told those in attendance. While no official release date has been announced, based on the title, hopefully the new Bon Jovi album will be out by 2020.

