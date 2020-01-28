Jon Bon Jovi Joins Billy Joel For Surprise Performance At Madison Square Garden

Two rock icons teamed up on Saturday to give an epic performance those in attendance will surely remember. Jon Bon Jovi joined Billy Joel for a few songs during the singer’s monthly residency at Madison Square Garden. The crowd at the historic venue gave Bon Jovi a warm welcome before the surprise performance.

Video of Billy Joel and Bon Jovi - MSG 1-25-20

Billy Joel and Jon Bon Jovi performed ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me’ and ‘Big Shot’ together during the surprise performance. Joel is known to bring surprise guests on stage during concerts, and the crowd seemed stunned by this unannounced appearance by Bon Jovi.

Joel performs at Madison Square Garden once a month as part of his venue residency. The residency is in its seventh year, as the singer has been doing so since January 27th, 2014. Even with all the shows in that time, this is one of the most impressive guest appearances yet.

Via Ultimate Classic Rock