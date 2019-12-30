Johnny Knoxville Has Shocking Reunion With Man That Kicked Him 20 Years Ago On ‘Jackass’

For most men, the thought of getting hit below the belt is enough to send them into a state of queasiness, but for Johnny Knoxville it’s just another day at the office. The actor spent years taking shots to the private parts on ‘Jackass,’ and apparently inspired some along the way. Knoxville recently shared a photo with a man that claimed as a kid he kicked the actor below the belt for a ‘Jackass’ stunt.

Johnny Knoxville shared a photo with a man named Dayne. According to Knoxville, Dayne approached him on the street to tell him as a child he was a part of the ‘Jackass’ stunt, ‘Cup Test.’ “He explained that he and his twin brother were two of the kids in the original Cup Test from Jackass the TV show. We looked up the bit on my phone and he pointed out both he and his brother to me. Gazing at the footage I must say they both did a terrific job! This made my day," said Knoxville.

Video of Johnny Knoxville&#039;s Extreme Nut Shots | Ultimate Cup Test | Jackass

20 years later, and the stunt is just as entertaining as ever. With news that Knoxville will be returning to the big screen for yet another ‘Jackass’ film maybe Dayne can reprise his role from years ago. Hopefully this time, Knoxville gets a stronger cup to withstand the kick.

Via LadBible