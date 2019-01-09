Johnny Depp Surprises Kids At Pediatric Hospital Dressed As Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp seems to never be too busy enough to make a few kids' days.

He took time last month to visit some sick children at a pediatric hospital in Paris dressed as one of his most famous characters, Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Visite surprise de Jack Sparrow -- le plus célèbre des pirates aux enfants & ados de notre service de #pédiatrie ! Un cadeau -- qui a fait la joie des patients, familles, soignants, médecins et chercheurs. Immense merci �, Johnny Depp pour son temps, son réconfort & son énergie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4PyUrmJUno — Institut Curie (@institut_curie) December 27, 2018

The hospital, Institut Curie, wrote, "A gift that has been the joy of patients, families, caregivers, doctors and researchers. Huge thanks to Johnny Depp for his time, his comfort & his energy."

This heartwarming video shows Johnny Depp paying a visit to hospital patients dressed as Jack Sparrow ⚓️❤️ He surely raised their spirits pic.twitter.com/oAvM3671YE — Yahoo (@Yahoo) January 7, 2019

Via Fox 13