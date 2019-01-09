Johnny Depp Surprises Kids At Pediatric Hospital Dressed As Jack Sparrow

January 9, 2019
Johnny Depp seems to never be too busy enough to make a few kids' days.

He took time last month to visit some sick children at a pediatric hospital in Paris dressed as one of his most famous characters, Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The hospital, Institut Curie, wrote, "A gift that has been the joy of patients, families, caregivers, doctors and researchers. Huge thanks to Johnny Depp for his time, his comfort & his energy."

Via Fox 13

 

