Johnny Cash Was Made A Deputy By The Nashville Sheriff In 1979

Apparently Elvis wasn’t the only iconic rock star that had dreams of being on the police force. Though known as a rebel, Johnny Cash was once granted law enforcement authority four decades ago. Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall recently came across a deputy sheriff commission card, given to Johnny Cash in September of 1979. He has since donated the card to the Johnny Cash Museum, where it has been on display all week.

The deputy sheriff commission card was issued to Johnny Cash by then-Davidson County Sheriff Fate Thomas. The card features Cash’s headshot, along with his fingerprints and signature. According to the card, it gave Cash the ability to “execute any and all processes that may come into his hands and to maintain the peace and dignity of the State, and arrest any and all persons violating the Criminal laws of the State of Tennessee."

The card was discovered by Nashville sheriff Daron Hall in a box, after hearing rumors of its existence for years. He is not sure if Johnny Cash actually used his deputy sheriff commission card, or if he made any arrests during that time, but Cash believed in prison reform and criminal justice reform. A blown up version of the card can be seen at the Johnny Cash museum.

Via CBS News