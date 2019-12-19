Keanu Reeves Using Only A Lightsaber Makes ‘John Wick’ Even Better

Thanks to the magic of VFX we no longer need to imagine what other characters in movies would be like if they had lightsabers.

ImmersionVFX has taken out all the other weapons used in the latest ‘John Wick’ movie and replaced them with lightsabers. After watching this nearly five-minute clip you’ll wish Keanu Reeves was a Jedi Knight.

All the bad guys can be seen carrying red lightsabers, while our hero John Wick is seen with a purple blade. This isn’t the first time ImmersionVFX has replaced other weapons in movies with lightsabers, they’ve done it before with ‘The Hobbit’, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Thor Ragnarok’.

Check out the awesome clip below.

Video of John Wick with Lightsabers

Via: Rolling Stone