John Travolta Reveals Pitbull Gave Him The Courage To Go Bald
May 28, 2019
It took a while for John Travolta to accept he was losing his hair.
The 65-year-old told writer and actor Lena Waithe, who was stepping in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, that it took some encouragement to finally embrace the bald look, and he revealed he got some heartfelt words of advice and support from none other than Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull.
Travolta told Waithe, “I became friends with Pitbull — you know all of us guys who do this have got to stick together — and both he and my family encouraged it.”
Travolta was pretty much corroborating the story Pitbull told Jimmy Fallon about a month ago, where Pitbull revealed Travolta asked if the bald-look would look "cool."
