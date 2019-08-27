John Travolta Mistakes Drag Queen For Taylor Swift At VMA Awards

August 27, 2019
JT
JT
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

At last nights MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift took home the award for "Video of the Year," for her song "You Need To Calm Down," off her seventh studio album Lover.

John Travolta presented Swift the award, or, at least he thought he was.  As Swift was still making her way to the stage, Travolta tried to hand the trophy to someone else...drag queen Jade Jolie.  

Jolie appeared in the video, and to Travolta's defense, was dressed very similarly to Swift.  She portrayed Swift's drag doppelganger in the video, and was on hand with numerous other video co-stars to join Swift onstage as she accepted the award.

Jolie appeared to take it all in stride, but they could not handle Travolta's innocent mistake, with some harkening back to Travolta's butchered pronunciation of Idina Menzel's name at the 2014 Academy Awards.

Via USA Today

 

 

 

Tags: 
John Travolta
Taylor Swift
MTV
VMAs
MTV VMAs
Drag Queen
Award
funny
Video
Jade Jolie
You Need To Calm Down

Recent Podcast Audio
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes