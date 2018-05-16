John Travola Joins 50 Cent On Stage At Concert, Proves To Be The King Of "Dad Dancing"

We're a long ways away from "Greased Lightning" and dinner at Jack Rabbit Slim's, but John Travolta still proved he's got the movies, kind of.

Travolta is on hand at the Cannes Film Festival to promote his new film Gotti, and it just so happens rapper 50 Cent was in the French Riviera as well. And you're just not going to NOT see a 50 Cent concert in the French Riviera, right? Travolta was brought out on stage by Fiddy during the performance of the song "Just A Lil Bit," and proceeded to throw down some of his best moves. Dad Dancing to a T, y'all.

Me and John Travolta partying -- l swear l only came out here because of him. pic.twitter.com/naQXTMGnxr — 50cent (@50cent) May 16, 2018

John Travolta is onstage dancing (!) to 50 Cent at the ‘Gotti’ #Cannes2018 party. pic.twitter.com/Fivfn3Usix — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 15, 2018

Gotti is scheduled to be released June 15th.

Via Huffington Post