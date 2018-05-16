John Travola Joins 50 Cent On Stage At Concert, Proves To Be The King Of "Dad Dancing"

May 16, 2018
JT
JT
John Travolta, Smile, Suit, Cannes

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

We're a long ways away from "Greased Lightning" and dinner at Jack Rabbit Slim's, but John Travolta still proved he's got the movies, kind of.

Travolta is on hand at the Cannes Film Festival to promote his new film Gotti, and it just so happens rapper 50 Cent was in the French Riviera as well.  And you're just not going to NOT see a 50 Cent concert in the French Riviera, right?  Travolta was brought out on stage by Fiddy during the performance of the song "Just A Lil Bit," and proceeded to throw down some of his best moves.  Dad Dancing to a T, y'all.  

Gotti is scheduled to be released June 15th.  

Via Huffington Post

Tags: 
John Travola
50 Cent
Music
concert
dancing
funny
Video
Cannes
movies
Gotti