John Stamos Welcomes First Child With Wife Caitlin McHugh

Uncle Jesse is finally a father! In real life, at least.

John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed a son Billy into the world, named after Stamos' father.

This past December, Stamos posted an emotional tribute to his father, saying "I will certainly fall short of the father my pop was, but – I’m going to give it my all!"

Stamos previously told People, "It kills me that my parents aren’t here to be part of this, but I know it probably wouldn't be happening if they weren't up there. You know how you put your father on a pedestal, and he’s a superhero, and then as you grow older, you go, ‘Ah, he’s just a man’? I never got to that point. Till the day he died, he was bigger than life to me."

There is no doubt Stamos is ready for fatherhood, too. He told People, "I'll be a fun dad. I've been practicing for a long time. I've done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV…all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I'll probably just do all that stuff."

Stamos and McHugh were married February 3rd after dating for two and a half years.

Via People