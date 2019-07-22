John Stamos Trolls Rob Lowe With FaceApp "Old Age Challenge" Post

July 22, 2019
John Stamo, Red Carpet, PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, 2018

(Photo by PMA/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

JT
While plenty of people used the FaceApp Old Age Challenge to see what they would look like 30 years from now, John Stamos used the opportunity to troll a dear friend.

Stamos pretty much won the challenge, by posting an "older version" of himself on Instagram, that was just a regular picture of Rob Lowe.  Both actors are also the same age, with both somehow 55-years-old.

But if we're being honest, both of these guys are going to look the exact same 30 years from now!

