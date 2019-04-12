John Stamos And His Son Billy Channel Elvis Presley To Celebrate His First Birthday

A couple of days ago, John Stamos and his wife Caitlin celebrated the first birthday of their son, Billy.

To honor the occasion, Stamos and Billy decided to play a little dress up.

The pair posed for a photo shoot dressed as Elvis Presley, to pay tribute to the favorite singer of Stamos' Full House character Uncle Jessie. Stamos captioned the adorable pic, "One year ago tonight, our little King was born."

Caitlin also left a sweet comment, referencing Presley’s classic song “Love Me Tender." She wrote, "for my darling, i love you, and i always will".

