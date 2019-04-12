John Stamos And His Son Billy Channel Elvis Presley To Celebrate His First Birthday

April 12, 2019
JT
JT
John Stamos, Red Carpet, WE Day California, Smile, 2018

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

A couple of days ago, John Stamos and his wife Caitlin celebrated the first birthday of their son, Billy.

To honor the occasion, Stamos and Billy decided to play a little dress up.

The pair posed for a photo shoot dressed as Elvis Presley, to pay tribute to the favorite singer of Stamos' Full House character Uncle Jessie.  Stamos captioned the adorable pic, "One year ago tonight, our little King was born."

One year ago tonight, our little King was born. -- @brianbowensmith

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Caitlin also left a sweet comment, referencing Presley’s classic song “Love Me Tender."  She wrote, "for my darling, i love you, and i always will".

Via People

Tags: 
John Stamos
son
Billy Stamos
Father
cute
Elvis Presley
Photo

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes