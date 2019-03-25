John Stamos Accidentally Rips Pants On Stage While Performing In Dallas

John Stamos is currently on the road with the Beach Boys, and last Thursday, they had a stop in Dallas, performing at the Majestic Theatre.

Five minutes into the set, disaster struck.

Stamos completely ripped his pants!

He tweeted, “First time Tom Ford has ever let me down. Ripped pants five minutes in to @TheBeachBoys show in Dallas.”

First time @TOMFORD has ever let me down. Ripped pants five minutes in to @TheBeachBoys show in Dallas. I think that Jonas kid is behind this! (or my butt is getting bigger --) #Rippers #Beachbums pic.twitter.com/TZRPQrnqWW — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) March 21, 2019

Stamos humorously blamed Nick Jonas, as the two have a friendship centered around trolling each other as much as possible!

Via Page Six