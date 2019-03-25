John Stamos Accidentally Rips Pants On Stage While Performing In Dallas

March 25, 2019
(Photo by Greg Jaklewicz/Reporter-News)

John Stamos is currently on the road with the Beach Boys, and last Thursday, they had a stop in Dallas, performing at the Majestic Theatre.

Five minutes into the set, disaster struck.

Stamos completely ripped his pants!

He tweeted, “First time Tom Ford has ever let me down. Ripped pants five minutes in to @TheBeachBoys show in Dallas.”

Stamos humorously blamed Nick Jonas, as the two have a friendship centered around trolling each other as much as possible!

