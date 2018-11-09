Meg Ryan Confirms Engagement To John Mellencamp!

After rekindling their constantly on-again, off-again romance, Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are confirmed to be engaged.

Rumors started flying after Ryan was spotted out in public sporting a flashy ring on her finger, and then yesterday, Ryan made the news official.

She posted a hand-drawn photo of the pair on Instagram with the caption, “ENGAGED!”

ENGAGED! A post shared by Meg Ryan (@megryan) on Nov 8, 2018 at 9:08am PST

The couple first started dating in 2010, only to call it off five years later. Last March, Mellencamp said in an interview there was no way the pair would ever get back together, and that Ryan “hated him.” They got back together in July.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Via Fox News