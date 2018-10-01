Paul McCartney Claims John Lennon Only Liked One Of The Songs He Wrote In The Beatles

Sorry to break it to all the Beatles fans out there, but John Lennon and Paul McCartney weren't always the best of friends.

In fact, the two were such bitter rivals during their time with the Fab Four, McCartney claims that Lennon only ever complimented one of the many....MANY songs he wrote.

McCartney recalled in an interview with 60 Minutes, McCartney said, "Once. Once John gave me a compliment. It was only once the whole time. It was 'Here, There and Everywhere.' John says just as it finishes, 'That’s a really good song, lad. I love that song.' And I'm like, 'Yes! He likes it!"

Video of Paul McCartney: Lennon only paid me a compliment once

McCartney also described the competitiveness he and Lennon shared. "I've remembered it to this day. It's pathetic, really. We were competitive...not openly. But we later admitted [we were]. He’d have written 'Strawberry Fields,' I'd write 'Penny Lane.' He remembered his old area in Liverpool, so I'll remember mine."

Video of Here, There And Everywhere (Remastered 2009)

McCartney revealed he would compliment Lennon far more than he would compliment him, with a little help from his friends, that is. "I would tell him his stuff was great. You'd normally have to be a little bit drunk. It helped."

Via Page Six