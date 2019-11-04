John Legend Got “Wine Drunk” While Wearing A Onesie, And Sang ‘All Of Me' To Himself

Halloween may be over, but the crazy stories from the party filled holiday are still pouring in. While Halloween was on Thursday, plenty of people still celebrated throughout the weekend, including John Legend. The singer capped off the holiday weekend by having a little too much wine, and singing his song ‘All Of Me’ to himself on stage while wearing a onesie with his face on it.

John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen shared the embarrassing video on Saturday, simply saying, “John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night." In the video, Legend is on stage at Universal Studios, while wearing a onesie with his own face on it. In a follow up tweet, Teigen said “the whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND."

John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night pic.twitter.com/BktCPxvrLK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 2, 2019

The celebrity couple was at Universal Studios in Los Angeles for Horror Nights, and apparently the couple decided to wear onesies to the event. After searching for the perfect outfit, Legend found a onesie that was given to his wife with his face on it. Good thing he chose that one, because it led to the incredible viral video.

Via CNN